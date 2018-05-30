Closure of treasured softball diamond at Jeanne-Mance Park frustrates players

Softball players awaiting the reopening of their beloved field at Jeanne-Mance Park have been told they won't be allowed back after all.

The city closed the north field, as it's called, last year to carry out renovations to the nearby tennis courts.

The organizers of a Facebook group trying to save the field, which is on Mont-Royal Avenue near the corner of Parc Avenue, said they were told it would reopen May 28.

One of the group members even received an email from Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Ferrandez, dated Feb. 20, detailing the improvements that would be made to the field before the official reopening, such as putting new grass in the outfield and changing the bleachers and dugout benches.

But at a meeting with Montreal officials last Thursday, group members were told the city had commissioned a ballistics report on the trajectory of the balls coming from the field. That report determined the danger of errant balls hitting passersby was too great, and the city has since decided to close the field.

City crews removed the backstop at the field Tuesday. (Submitted by Marisa Berry Méndez)

"I've been there for 30 years and the balls don't hit people. They don't endanger anyone more than any other sporting event," Dave Smith, one of the Facebook group organizers, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Paying 'lip service'

The decision to temporarily close the field while the repairs were going on was made by Denis Coderre's administration.

Marisa Berry Méndez, another member of the Facebook group, said they received a signed commitment from that administration that the field would be reopened.

She said she wants to know when the ballistics report was commissioned, since despite being in touch with the city during both the Coderre and Plante administrations, no one ever mentioned the report to them until last week.

The city basically "paid lip service" to the idea of being transparent, she said.

"The city's job is to work with us in order to make the space safer. We would be more than happy to have higher fences, to have a modified field that would be safer for surrounding pedestrians."

Berry Méndez said she worries that given the prime location of the field, at the foot of the mountain in the middle of the city, they are being displaced for reasons that are not being made clear to them.

The group said it was told the field will become a green space. The city has not said what it intends to do with the area.

A matter of public safety

In a statement, Coun. Alex Norris said closing the field is a matter of public safety.

The ballistics report, he said, shows that park users, pedestrians and motorists on Mont Royal, "are at serious risk of being hit and injured by stray balls if this softball field remains where it is."

He said the city has already had to compensate someone who was injured by an errant ball, and it could be held civilly liable if it happens again.

The field, he said, was built for children and was never meant to be used by adults.

Norris said the city has been told there is not enough room to build a new field, but that it will try to make sure local players who want to use the south field can do so.

Berry Méndez's league has been playing on the park's south field since last year, but she said it isn't enough to accommodate the demand for games.

Even if they have another field to play on, that only solves part of the problem, she said.

"People feel really strongly that it's sort of a cultural heritage, that our community on that ball field is actually [part of the] cultural heritage of Montreal and it shouldn't be displaced."

Smith said he has been going to the field six days a week for three decades. He said after being hit by a car near the park last year, the north field means even more to him.

"The community and incentive to come to the park every day is what brought me back to life."