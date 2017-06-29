A community project in Montreal's Rosemont—La Petite Patrie neighbourhood is getting a much-needed injection of funds to help it distribute unsold fruit and vegetables from the Jean-Talon Market to families in need.

Started last year by the Centre de ressources et d'action communautaire La Petite-Patrie (CRAC-PP), the project is getting $85,000 from the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough to purchase some much-needed equipment.

The money from the borough will go towards the purchase of a refrigerated truck and a refrigerated container to store the unsold produce at the market.

CRAC-PP is also hoping to build a cold storage room and a small commercial-grade kitchen at its headquarters where some of the produce can be converted into products like jams and sauces for resale.

"Low-income families are well-represented in the borough and our pilot project has proven that it exists for a reason," said the organization's director Nathalie Bouchard.

Borough wants restaurants, supermarkets involved

François Croteau, the mayor of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, said it's hoped the one-time contribution will help solidify the initiative.

"For years, nothing like this existed; it was easier to just throw it in the garbage," he said.

Croteau said he would like to see restaurants and supermarkets in the borough follow the example of vendors at the Jean-Talon market.

"To have them realize that food can have a second life, that they can serve it to people in need in this borough and that they can voluntarily get involved in this project would mark a nice change in attitude," Croteau said.

He said that, ideally, 200 tonnes of food could be recuperated each year.