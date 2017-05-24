A Montreal police officer has been charged in the death of Bony Jean-Pierre, who was shot dead during a drug bust in March 2016.

Christian Gilbert is accused of manslaughter in the death of the 46-year-old man.

Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) announced the charges in a news release Wednesday. Gilbert was released under a promise to appear on July 6.

Bony Jean-Pierre, 46, died after he was shot in the head with a rubber bullet while fleeing police in a drug raid. (domainefuneraire.com)

The charges come following an investigation by Quebec provincial police.The SQ took over the case, as the law at the time required another police service to investigate any operation in which a police firearm was discharged.

The BEI, the province's independent investigation unit which now oversees such incidents involving police, had not yet been set up when the probe into Jean-Pierre's death was launched.

Jean-Pierre was killed on March 31, 2016, after police conducted a drug raid in Montreal North. He was shot in the head with a plastic bullet and later died of his injuries.

A total of 11 people were arrested in the drug bust. Two suspects, including Jean-Pierre, tried to flee the scene, police said at the time.

Both the DPCP and Montreal police say they will not comment on the case.

Shooting led to Montreal North protests

The shooting heightened tensions between police and the community in Montreal North.

About 100 people organized a vigil and march after Jean-Pierre's death in April 2016. The event began peacefully, but erupted in violence later when some protesters began targeting shops and vehicles, police say.

Cars were set on fire after the peaceful event turned violent in Montreal North. (Radio-Canada)

Some of the protestors vandalized cars, set fire to a bank and threw projectiles at the local police station.



The march coincided with what would have been the 26th birthday of Fredy Villanueva, who was shot and killed by police in 2008 after officers moved in to break up an illegal game of dice in a park.

In June 2016, Montreal police announced that no charges would be laid in connection with the protest.