The family of a former federal cabinet minister may get some answers on Wednesday about what caused the 2016 plane crash in Quebec's Magdalen Islands that killed Jean Lapierre and four relatives.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) will release the findings of its investigation into the March 29, 2016 crash in Montreal. CBC News will livestream the conference here at 10 a.m. ET.

The report should shed light on what caused the crash, and could answer other questions, including:

Why the plane was flying higher and faster on approach than recommended.

Whether the weather played a role.

Whether the pilot's training and experience led to the crash.

Lapierre, his wife Nicole Beaulieu, his sister Martine Lapierre, and brothers Marc Lapierre and Louis Lapierre, all died in the crash.

They were on their way to the Magdalen Islands to plan the funeral of the family patriarch, Raymond Lapierre, who had died a day earlier.

Pascal Gosselin, who both owned and flew the plane, along with crew member Fabrice Labourel, were also on board and died when the plane went down.

A woman holds a memorial card for the Lapierre family members who died in the crash, as well as family patriarch Raymond Lapierre, who had died a day before the crash. (Paul Chaisson/Canadian Press)

The Lapierre family said it will read the report before commenting with a written statement.

On the morning the flight took off from the Saint-Hubert airport, just south of Montreal, there were reports of fog on the islands, which are in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, close to P.E.I. Several commercial airlines cancelled flights because of the weather.

A weather report warned of limited visibility and a low cloud ceiling with the potential for icing in the air.

Such icing would "compromise the lift and aerodynamics of the aircraft," Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin told CBC News on Tuesday.

After the crash, some pilots and aviation experts questioned whether the twin-engine turboprop should have taken off in the first place, and whether the pilot should have flown to an airport with better weather conditions.

A preliminary report released by the TSB in July 2016 found that air traffic control in Moncton, N.B. cleared the plane for an approach, flying on instruments, to the runway at Îles-de-la-Madeleine airport.

Moments later, the Mitsubishi MU-2B appeared to be in trouble. It hit the ground and broke apart before coming to rest near a cluster of homes.

The report found that the altitude and the speed of the aircraft as it approached the airport were higher than recommended.

The TSB also found no mechanical deficiencies with the aircraft's engines, flight controls, landing gear or navigation systems.

The pilot was certified and qualified for the flight in accordance with existing regulations, according to the TSB.

Investigators recovered a flight recorder then trucked the wreckage to Ottawa for examination.