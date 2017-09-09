Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée faces a critical leadership test today, with just 13 months remaining before the next provincial election.

Lisée made a final plea for support from delegates on Friday evening at the party's policy convention in Montreal.

"Economic nationalism belongs to us, and just as it felt to past generations of the Parti Québécois, it's up to us to reinvent it for the 21st Century," he said during a speech that lasted an hour and a half, covering triumphs of the PQ's past leaders, as well as highlighting the party's commitment to green initiatives and entrepreneurship.

"What are we waiting for to have as much business sense as our competitors?" Lisée asked, referring to commercial rivals from outside the province. "We're waiting for the Parti Québécois to be in power, that's what we're waiting for."

He also addressed anglophones: "There's one thing of which you can be certain, with the Parti Québécois, the Anglo vote will never be taken for granted — never," he said, pausing. "Never."

Lisée reiterated the PQ's commitment to sovereignty, but said it wouldn't put the issue to a vote until the 2022 election.

The PQ is slumping in the polls, trailing not just the governing Liberals but also the right-leaning Coalition Avenir Québec.

Playing to his base

​Lisée has tried to appeal to the party's sovereignist base in the days leading up to the confidence vote, saying that a PQ government would impose tougher border controls and curtail funding for English-language junior colleges, known by their French acronym, CEGEPs.

He walked back that suggestion on Friday, saying the PQ would prioritize French-language CEGEPs and ensure English courses were available at those institutions.

"If we can provide good English mastery in French CEGEPS, well, a number of people who have chosen English CEGEPs in the past will come to French CEGEPs," he said.

Lisée, who took the helm last year, has faced criticism from hardliners for maintaining he won't hold a referendum in his first term as premier if the PQ wins next year's election, set for Oct. 1, 2018.

Instead, Lisée has said, he will talk up sovereignty and get Quebecers geared up for a referendum in 2022.

How much is enough?

The longtime backroom advisor, who more recently served as a cabinet minister under former premier Pauline Marois, has avoided making any predictions about the outcome of the leadership review.

Former premier Bernard Landry famously set an 80 per cent target for his leadership test in 2005.

He stepped down after falling just short of that target, with a confidence vote of 76.2 per cent.

At her last review, in 2011, Pauline Marois got 93 per cent.

The result of the vote will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.