Facing a critical leadership review this weekend, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée has unveiled a number of hardline positions that appear designed to consolidate his support with his party's sovereignist base.

Lisée said a PQ government would curtail funding for English CEGEPS, ending their "open bar" access to government funds. He also promised that an independent Quebec would impose tougher border controls.

In Canada, he said, asylum seekers "have the same rights as citizens as soon as they set foot in the country."

"By being independent, Quebec will have its borders respected," Lisée added. "Asylum seekers will go through the normal border crossings."

The PQ leader was referring to the large number of asylum seekers who have been crossing into Quebec from the U.S. not at official ports of entry in recent months.

The number of illegal crossings jumped dramatically in late July, forcing Quebec and Ottawa to find temporary accommodation for asylum seekers, pending review of their claims for refugee status.

Lisée made the comments as the party released a series of web-based ads aimed at answering questions about what an independent Quebec would look like.

When he won the party leadership last year, Lisée broke with years of tradition by promising a PQ government would not hold a referendum in its first mandate.

But in the months since taking the helm, the party has dipped badly in the polls. Most recent figures suggest the PQ is trailing both the governing Liberals and the Coalition Avenir Québec, which holds fewer seats than the PQ in the National Assembly.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Lisée said he wasn't nervous about the coming leadership review. PQ members will vote Saturday on Lisée's performance at a party conference in Montreal.