Q&A: Jean Chrétien weighs in on Quebec politics ahead of election season

Jean Chrétien may have left politics more than a decade ago, but the former prime minister still has a lot to say about the state of the country — and his native province.

Originally from Shawinigan, Que., Chrétien is the focus of a new, two-part CBC documentary, The Man. The Story. Jean Chrétien: In His Own Words, that charts his rise to power and 40-year political career.

This week, the former Liberal party leader sat down with the host of CBC Montreal's Daybreak, Mike Finnerty, to talk about the political climate in Quebec in the lead-up to October election.

On Philippe Couillard's track record:

I think the premier is a very good person. He's done a very good job.

I go to my riding, for example, and all over rural Quebec, and you have big signs [reading], "Nous embauchons." ["We're hiring"] We've never seen that in Quebec ever.

The Liberals balanced the books. So what is the reason not to vote for them?

On Jean Francois Lisée saying the PQ won't call a referendum if elected:

For one good reason: he will lose it.

Since the beginning, all the polls, when you are asking an honest question — Do you want to separate from Canada? — there has never been more than 22 or 23 percent [in favour], even at René Lévesque's peak.

I would not vote for [the PQ] because we never know.

On the Trump era and political polarization in Quebec:

I find it sometimes irresponsible to [fuel] the frustration of the people. It's not a role of a political person to [do that].

There's always some people who will complain that discrimination exists.

I am from a minority. We, the French Canadians, had probably some good reasons 50 or 60 years ago to go to complain. We aim for equality. It's why I was against a special status [for francophones].

Mike Finnerty sits down with former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien to talk about Quebec politics as the provincial election approaches. 13:09

On asylum seekers crossing the border into Quebec and Canada:

People have the right to cross the borders and apply for refugee status. If they cannot qualify, they will have to go back home. We have laws for them.

But for me, I recommended to Trudeau to welcome refugees.

I'm very proud of what Canadians have done.… We have received 50,000 refugees from Syria.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.