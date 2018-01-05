Officials in Quebec are warning motorists to stay off the roads today, with a powerful winter storm bringing heavy snowfall, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the province.

A number of roads and highways in eastern Quebec, the region hardest hit by the storm, are closed due to the weather conditions.

Transports Québec said although its crews got to work as soon as the snowfall began, people should still avoid all non-essential travel, if possible.

"The weather conditions will be quite heavy: lots of snow, lots of precipitation. In some areas, we might have ice on the roads," said spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun.

"Even though we will be there to de-ice and put salt on the roads, it might be complicated for drivers."

While Montreal was spared the worst of the storm, much of the province is under some kind of weather warning, either due to winter storm conditions, storm surges or extreme cold.

A ferry sits in the St. Lawrence River at the Quebec City ferry terminal. The storm system wreaking havoc on eastern Quebec and the Atlantic provinces has brought high tides to the area. (Martine Côté/Radio-Canada)

The weather agency is warning drivers that blowing snow could result in near zero visibility on roads across the province.

In the Gaspé region, about 40 centimetres of snow fell Thursday, with another five to seven centimetres expected Friday along with high winds.

Un aperçu de la tempête à Matane, à l’aube. Rafales atteignant 100 km/h selon Environnement Canada. #icibsl #icigim pic.twitter.com/5dilQU1sEK — @laurence_gg

In Chandler and Matane, towns in the Gaspé, flooding has forced at least 22 people out of their homes.

According to Jacques Bélanger, who is in charge of pubic security for the region, the situation is under control with municipal teams monitoring the situation on the coast. Winds there are expected to reach 110 km/h.

Sept-Îles residents evacuate their homes

Some residents in Sept-Îles decided to leave their homes Thursday, before the brunt of the storm hit.

"People living around the shorelines are concerned. Some of them are already evacuating their houses, just to be preventive," said Patrick William, general manager of the city of Sept-Îles.

There are about 1,400 homes along the shoreline and high tides could cause flooding and damage to buildings.

He said teams of firefighters and snow-clearing workers have been out since midnight, observing the situation and keeping sewers clear.

The storm has paralyzed the road network in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region. (Radio-Canada)

Delays and power outages

Hundreds of Hydro-Québec customers in the areas hit by the storm are without power, according to the utility.

Air travellers should also expect delays. On Thursday, about 100 flights out of Trudeau airport were cancelled. More are expected to be cancelled or delayed today.

Montreal's public transit agency has told commuters to expect delays today, and that providing service to wheelchair users at accessible bus stops may be difficult.

About 100 departures were cancelled at Montreal's Trudeau airport Thursday, as a major storm hit the northeastern United States. More cancellations are expected today. (CBC)

Quebec intercity bus service Orleans Express also advised its clients to expect interruptions today.

The storm is bringing a cold snap along with it in time for the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for the greater Montreal region, the Eastern Townships, the Laurentians and the Abitibi region.

"A cool arctic air mass combined with brisk winds will cause wind chill values from –38 in southern Quebec to –49 over more northwestern portions of the province," the weather agency advised.