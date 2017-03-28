Janine Sutto, a prolific actress and comedian who delighted Quebec audiences for decades, died of natural causes early Tuesday morning. She was 95.

Her son-in-law, Jean-François Lépine, confirmed that Sutto had been living in a palliative care centre leading up to her death.

Sutto's daughter, actress Mireille Deyglun, was by her bedside in the final hours.

Sutto was born in Paris in 1921 and moved to Montreal with her family in the early 1930s.

Janine Sutto was born in Paris in 1921. By the time this photo was taken, in 1956, she had already been working in theatre for 16 years. (Annette and Basil Zarov)

She went on to have a highly successful film and television career, appearing in the iconic Quebec television series, Les belles histoires des pays d'en haut from 1956 to 1969.

Prudence Pothier (Janine Sutto) speaks with Séraphin Poudrier (Jean-Pierre Masson) in Les Belles Histoires des pays d'en haut in 1967. (André Le Coz/Radio-Canada)

A long, celebrated career

Over the years, Sutto received many of Canada's top arts honours, including becoming a companion to the Order of Canada in 1991 and being named to the National Order of Quebec in 1998.

In 2014, Sutto was given a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement.

Sutto continued to perform in the theatre until she was 92.

Last October, Sutto was honoured with a mural created by artist Kevin Ledo on Montcalm Street in the Montreal borough of Ville-Marie.

A mural in honour of Janine Sutto, painted on a building in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood, was unveiled last year. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, who was present at the mural's unveiling, tweeted his condolences Tuesday morning, saying that the flags at City Hall would fly at half-mast.