Janine Sutto, a prolific actress and comedian who delighted Quebec audiences for decades, died of natural causes early Tuesday morning. She was 95.
Her son-in-law, Jean-François Lépine, confirmed that Sutto had been living in a palliative care centre leading up to her death.
Sutto's daughter, actress Mireille Deyglun, was by her bedside in the final hours.
Sutto was born in Paris in 1921 and moved to Montreal with her family in the early 1930s.
She went on to have a highly successful film and television career, appearing in the iconic Quebec television series, Les belles histoires des pays d'en haut from 1956 to 1969.
A long, celebrated career
Over the years, Sutto received many of Canada's top arts honours, including becoming a companion to the Order of Canada in 1991 and being named to the National Order of Quebec in 1998.
In 2014, Sutto was given a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement.
Sutto continued to perform in the theatre until she was 92.
Last October, Sutto was honoured with a mural created by artist Kevin Ledo on Montcalm Street in the Montreal borough of Ville-Marie.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, who was present at the mural's unveiling, tweeted his condolences Tuesday morning, saying that the flags at City Hall would fly at half-mast.
Suite au décès de Mme Janine Sutto, les drapeaux de la ville de Montreal seront en berne. Je m'ennuie déjà d'elle... #RIPJanineSutto—
@DenisCoderre