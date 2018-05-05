Learn something new about a Montreal neighbourhood with free walking tours this weekend

How much do you know about your neighbourhood? Or the one next to yours? Or even a community on the opposite side of the island?

This weekend, Montrealers can choose from 75 free walking tours that offer citizens a chance to get out into the sunshine and learn about the city's history.

The tours are offered in 14 boroughs and municipalities across the island, in both French and English.

It's all part of the 10th anniversary of Jane's Walks, or Les Promenades de Jane, in honour of the author and community activist Jane Jacobs.

These walks take place every year around the world and provide a "great occasion to discover your neighbourhood," said local organizer Veronique Fournier, executive director of Montreal's Urban Ecology Centre.

She describes the tours as "a conversation while walking," one that focuses on a range of historical and contemporary issues from green space to labour rights to gentrification.

"It's a great dive into Montrealers' reality," Fournier told CBC's All in a Weekend. "It's like being a tourist in your own city this weekend."​

Over the last decade, the Jane's Walk tours have taken 11,000 Montrealers through the city's streets, alleyways and parks.

Fournier suggests not just going on a tour of your own neighbourhood, but branching out and walking around a less-familiar area.

She added that while all the tours are free, a small donation is appreciated for the tour guides' efforts.

Some English-language tours to check out:

Find a full list of Montreal tours here. All events are rain or shine.