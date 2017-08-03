Former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister Jacques Daoust has died, according to his family.

Daoust, 69, suffered a severe stroke last month. He died around 1:40 a.m. surrounded by loved ones, Daoust's son, Sébastien, told Radio-Canada.

Daoust had a successful career in banking and finance before entering politics in 2014.

He headed Investissement Québec, the investment arm of the provincial government, between 2006 and 2013. Before that, he held senior executive positions at Laurentian Bank and National Bank.

Premier Philippe Couillard recruited Daoust in 2014 as part of an effort to burnish the Liberal Party's economic credentials.

Daoust represented the riding of Verdun and served as economy and transport minister before he resigned last August amid questions regarding his role in the sale of the Quebec hardware chain Rona to the American giant Lowe's.

He had claimed he knew nothing about the contentious sale, but emails surfaced that suggested he gave his approval.