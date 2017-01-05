A Granby, Que., man has issued a public plea to help find his brother, who went missing two months ago.

Jacques Choquette, 51, was last seen leaving his Granby home on George-Cros Street the evening of Nov. 3.

His burned-out car was found the next day in Saint-Valérien-de-Milton, about 20 km away.

In a Facebook post, his brother Robert said he's desperate to find him.

Quebec provincial police are treating the disappearance as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

"The investigators met some people, but they are still looking for any more information. We ask for any person who have information about this disappearance to call the SQ hotline," said Sureté du Québec Sgt. Aurélie Guindon, spokesperson for the Eastern Townships.

The family issued a similar plea for help in December, hoping that new information could be found in time for the holidays.

The family declined a request for comment, fearing it may be harmful to the investigation.