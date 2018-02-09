Montreal's Moment Factory has been nominated for an innovation award at the 21st annual South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Texas for its work on the Jacques Cartier illumination project.

The show, organized in partnership with Montreal's 375th anniversary, was held May 17, 2017 and then again on June 25. The outside of the bridge continues to be lit up in varying colours through all four seasons.

"It's fantastic," said Amahl Hazelton, communications director for Moment Factory in Montreal, where the company is headquartered. "They are meaningful projects for us and the fact that the world is paying attention means a lot."

Moment Factory was nominated in the smart cities category which is described online as "honouring innovations in eco-friendly or sustainable energy, transportation and IoT technology."

Hazelton said the project is particularly being highlighted for its interactive element which works by drawing on data from traffic, weather and media that influences the colours and programming of the bridge light show.

WATCH: Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge lights up6:38

In addition, people are able to use a specific hashtag on social media to affect the design in real time.

"The programming is influenced by people sending Twitter messages that mention Montreal or the bridge itself," he explained. "By using #illuminatemtl, they will generate their own little firework."

It took the collaboration of seven companies, more than 2,800 light fixtures and plenty of trial and error to bring the $39.5 million project to fruition.

Hazelton said over 250 people were involved in bringing the project to life and it was three years in the making.

The bridge lit up in sync with a soundtrack conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and featured the Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra.

The Kontinuum show in Ottawa has also garnered an innovation award for Montreal Moment Factory at SXSW. (CBC)

The company is also nominated for a responsive design award for its work on Kontinuum, "an immersive underground experience" put together for the 150th anniversary of Canada's confederation.

In all, 65 projects were selected for the SXSW Innovation Gala that will take place this March, in Austin, Texas.

Only 17 of the nominated projects come from outside the United States.