Jacques Bolduc, 56, faces six charges, including two counts each of attempted murder and armed robbery, after two people were held up at gunpoint in separate incidents in Montreal's Hochelaga district earlier this month.

Bolduc was arrested Wednesday at a home in Saint-Donat, 140 kilometres north of Montreal.

​

A 45-year-old man was shot in the upper body during a hold-up on Ste-Catherine Street near Valois Avenue on Feb. 7. (Antoine Sirois/Radio-Canada)

On Feb. 6 at around 10:45 p.m., police say the suspect approached a man on the street, demanding that he hand over his car keys and a cell phone, and then shot the victim in the chest.

1st victim still in hospital

That shooting victim is recovering in hospital.

The following day at 12:30 p.m., someone matching Bolduc's description held up a convenience store clerk at gunpoint. Police said the clerk handed over some cash but was shot in the face.

The suspect fled on foot, taking the Metro from Frontenac station.

The clerk suffered minor injuries and had to treated for shock.

Police set up a command centre Tuesday in the Place Frontenac parking lot, close to the dépanneur where the shooting occurred, to encourage the public to come forward with any information.

Police said they got a tip which led investigators to the suspect, who was arrested with the help of Quebec provincial police.