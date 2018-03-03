Jacqueline Desmarais, a longtime supporter of the arts and widow of Montreal financier Paul Desmarais, has died at the age of 89.

Her family announced that a private funeral will be held in the coming days, in a statement released Saturday. A commemorative service will be set for a later date.

Desmarais, born in Sudbury, Ont. in 1928, was known as a patron of the arts. A key member of Canada's financial elite, she devoted her life to supporting music and opera.

Desmarais created bursaries for emerging musicians before starting a foundation in her name for young opera singers in 1997.

She also supported the Montreal symphony orchestra and headed its guild from 1989 to 1999.

In 2011, Desmarais received the Legion of Honour from then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who called her "a great friend to France and a great lady of the arts."

She was also named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2013.