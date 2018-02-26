The opening act for tonight's Hedley concert in Quebec City has been cancelled following a rape allegation against lead singer Jacob Hoggard.

The event's venue, Centre Vidéotron, issued a statement on its Facebook page saying there would be no opening act for the show. The Toronto band Liteyears was scheduled to open the concert.

Hedley will perform at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday night, CBC published the story of a 24-year-old Ottawa woman who alleged Hoggard sexually assaulted her in 2016.

A statement from Hoggard's lawyer says the singer is very sorry the woman is upset, "but that does not change the fact that they made a mutual plan to get together to have sex and they did just that."

Fans stand by band

Fans lined up outside the Centre Vidéotron said the music and the band members' personal lives are separate.

"The power of their songs, it's very important for me because they helped me go through some rough times in high school. So just listening to this song, I felt better," said fan Megan Chouinard.

Fan Megan Chouinard said recent allegations against Hoggard don't stop her from enjoying Hedley's music. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

Elise Marcoux is attending the concert with her two teenage daughters and said the family has been discussing the allegations a lot at home.

"It's a trial by Twitter. Facebook, Twitter, only. Nothing proven. Most of it anonymously," Marcoux said.

"We're here to show support. If it's true, some lives were ruined. But at this time, it's these guy's [lives] that are ruined."

Social media allegations

Allegations of sexual assault first surfaced against Hoggard on social media earlier in February.

The allegations caused the Canadian band to withdraw from Juno consideration and they were dropped by their management.

It also saw them lose their original opening acts, Shawn Hook and Neon Dreams.

Adrian Morris, the drummer of Neon Dreams, told CBC that the band did two more shows with Hedley after allegations against Hoggard surfaced.

"It didn't sit right with us, we felt wrong about it," Morris said.

"One thing I really take away from this is we had a lot of backlash from Hedley fans because of the fact that we pulled out, and it's given me a lot of insight into the courage that it takes to come out as a victim," he added.

Roughly 50 people were lined up outside the Vidéotron Centre in Quebec City by 3:45 p.m. ahead of Monday night's concert. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

Hedley was also blacklisted by numerous radio stations, including CBC, following the allegations on social media.

The band plans to continue its tour, however, with shows scheduled until March 23.