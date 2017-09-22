Silas Blackned says it's as though he can feel what his mother was feeling the night she froze to death alone out back of a Val-d'Or motel on a cold November night in 1991.

Injured from a beating, Rose-Ann Blackned had fallen into a creek and called for help, but her assailants — a woman and a female minor — didn't respond.

"She's beat up, she's on her knees — 'where am I gonna go? Where am I gonna go? What am I gonna do," says Blackned, who was only five years old at the time.

"It's pretty emotional for me. I'm still in shock."

No new charges, DPCP rules

The source of that shock is the news that Quebec's Director of Penal and Criminal Prosecutions (DPCP) has decided there's not enough evidence to press criminal charges in the 25-year-old case.

The decision follows new inquiries conducted by Sûreté du Québec investigators earlier this year in and around the city situated 600 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Rose-Ann Blackned was found beaten in Val d'Or, Quebec in 1991. Over 25 years later, her family still has questions. (Supplied by family)

Blackned, 31, now has to come to terms not only with what he feels is a failure of justice, but everything he's learned about his 24-year-old mother's death.

"Now there's more details, how she died and how she screamed for help," he told CBC.

"How do you think that affects me when nothing is going to happen?"

On Thursday, the lead investigator took Blackned and other family members to the place where his mother's frozen body was found 10 days later, on Nov. 16, 1991.

"We did a little ceremony there. Hung up her picture with the flowers and ribbons. We said prayers," Blackned said.

'It's not over,' son says

The DPCP's reliance on the original coroner's report is hard for Blackned to accept. Coroner Charles Letellier de St-Just concluded Rose-Ann Blackned died from hypothermia.

The report stated she had suffered injuries to her head and collarbone, a fractured rib and swelling to her face, but none was fatal.

"The pathologist said my late mother was too intoxicated … [He] decided my mother was able to walk back, was able to help herself," Silas Blackned said. "That's why the suspects got away with it."

Blackned is also unhappy with how police handled the case in 1991, saying officers from the Sûreté municipale de Val d'Or, a local police force since replaced by the SQ, never notified his mother's parents or asked them to identify the body once she was found.

Silas Blackned, now 31, was only five when his mother died in 1991. (Courtesy of Silas Blackned)

"There's still a lot of stuff that needs to be said, and there's still some stuff that has to be corrected," he said.

It was ultimately the DPCP's predecessor, the Substitut du Procureur général, that decided not to pursue charges.

In its decision released Thursday, the DPCP said the beating of Blackned should have been pursued as a summary offence.

The Criminal Code, however, dictates that summary procceedings must be initiated within six months of the alleged crime.

"It's not fair," Blackned said. "If your relative gets killed, you only have six months."

As much as things have changed recently between police in Val-d'Or and the Cree, Blackned said there's still a long way to go before the mistrust and hatred disappears.

Blackned said he plans to keep fighting "for what's right" even if his mother's case is now closed.

"It's not over. That's the bottom line."