A 465-year-old severed forearm is on its way to Montreal this weekend.

It belongs to St. Francis Xavier, a Roman Catholic missionary who is said to have baptized more than 100,000 converts with this very hand.

The relic is on a first-class flight and will make an appearance at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral this Sunday.

The relic has been on a month-long pilgrimage across wintry Canada.

This weekend's pit stop will be amongst its last before it heads back to its permanent resting place — inside the opulent Church of the Gesù in Rome.

Montrealers rejoice

Catholic faithfuls in Montreal may have been counting down the days to the its arrival, but for one Montrealer, this visit will feel quite familiar.

"I consider him one of my friends," said Brian Cordeiro, the associate finance director of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Montreal.

Montrealer Brian Cordeiro has already seen St. Francis Xavier's body twice, and says he considers him one of his friends. (Submitted)

Cordeiro is of Goan descent and remembers his first two encounters with the Saint.

"I've seen the incorrupt body of St. Francis Xavier, which lies in the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa, twice in my lifetime —in 1964 and 1974."

When Xavier died in China in 1552, his well-preserved body was moved back to India and his arm was removed by the Catholic church 60 years later. The rest of the body remains in Goa — its elevated once every 10 years for public viewing.

"Jesus came down in the form of the flesh — he became one of us," said Cordeiro. "Therefore, we also believe the flesh of Saints — even after they are dead, namely the relics, provide opportunities for us to receive graces from God."

'Closeness to God'

The tour was arranged to coincide with Canada's 150th birthday by the Catholic Christian Outreach and the Jesuits of Canada.

Dennis Barry described the experience of seeing the arm as "very powerful," and feeling an "overwhelming sensation of the closeness of God." (Annie Deir/CBC)

"It's kind of like the Stanley Cup," Dennis Barry told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Barry is the team leader at Concordia University for Catholic Christian Outreach. He spent some time with the forearm during the first leg of its tour earlier this month in Ottawa.

"It was incredible. Just seeing it, it was very, very powerful," he said.

"I really felt a closeness to God in that I felt a lot of peace — an overwhelming sensation of the closeness of God."

Now if you're planning on having a similar experience, or if you just want to satisfy your curiosity, the revered relic will arrive in Montreal on Sunday Jan. 28 at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral.

On Jan. 30, it will be moved to St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, then Church of the Gesù, before wrapping up its cross-country tour in Ottawa.