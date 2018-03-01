It was an emotional Olympics for Canada's women's hockey team.

For the first time in 20 years, the team didn't bring home the gold medal, losing to its archrival, the United States, in a shootout.

The loss was so devastating, defenceman Jocelyne Larocque refused to keep her silver medal around her neck during the medal ceremony.

Now back in Canada, the women are settling back into their daily routines and taking a much-needed break.

Three Montreal-based Team Canada players spoke to Jessica Rusnak on CBC Montreal's Daybreak Thursday — team captain Marie-Philip Poulin, Lauriane Rougeau and Mélodie Daoust.

They discussed winning silver, the future of women's hockey, and how they feel about Scott Moir's beer-fueled referee call-out at the game.

The following interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Now that you've had some time to reflect on that game, what does the silver medal mean to the team?

Mélodie: I think Hockey Canada has a really high standard. We were really aiming for the gold medal again, and coming back with silver, when we take a step back, I think we realize how that medal is important to Canada.

It's just great to represent your country.

Jocelyne Larocque took off her silver medal during the podium ceremony. She has since apologized. Was it fair that critics gave her such a hard time?

Mélodie: I don't think it was [fair]. It's part of the emotion of the game. Jocelyne is not that kind of player at all — she's an amazing teammate. She represents our country really well. She's close to her emotions, which makes her a great teammate, and I'm really proud of her with how well she handled this.

'We wanted to make Canadians proud, and hopefully we did,' Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after the game. (Kevin Light Photography/CBC Sports)

When it comes to hockey, pressure is on Canada to win gold. How do you manage that pressure?

Marie-Philip: We know that hockey is Canada's game, and for us it's our passion. With pressure comes opportunity. Over the years we've been in gold medal games enough to know how to handle the pressure. I think it's fun to be in that position day in and day out to always push ourselves to the limits and see where we can go.

How do you feel about the future of women's hockey?

Mélodie: Women's hockey has improved so much. When I was younger, I couldn't play on a hockey team in my hometown because we were only two girls playing hockey. Now girls have a place to play everywhere.

It's kind of neat to be the little girls' heroes, and they're looking up to us now. I remember when I was younger, I was looking up to the men a lot. Nowadays, we can look up to someone like [former Olympian] Caroline Ouellette.

Three Montreal-based Team Canada players spoke to Jessica Rusnak on CBC Montreal's Daybreak Thursday morning. (Laura Marchand/CBC)

There is a certain closeness on Team Canada. Can you talk about that?

Marie-Philip: Every four years, it's so special. When you look around, at all the red and all the athletes you've seen on TV, you're so proud to be around, representing your country. It's so amazing, and obviously, there's a friendship that's going to be there for a lifetime.

What about Scott Moir's support?

Lauriane: A lot of athletes were coming out to support our game.

Scott, he's a really outgoing person: he's really fun to be around; he's really passionate also about hockey, and he loves watching it. It's very Canadian of him to hold a beer at a hockey game.