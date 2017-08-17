Ismael Habib, found guilty in June of attempting to leave Canada to join the terrorist group ISIS, returns to the Montreal courthouse today for sentencing arguments.

Habib is the first adult to be tried on charges of attempting to leave Canada to participate in terrorist activity — a section of the Anti-terrorism Act enacted by Stephen Harper's government in 2013.

Quebec Court Judge Serge Délisle will hear sentencing arguments from federal prosecutor Lyne Décarie and defence lawyer Charles Montpetit before making his decision. Habib is facing a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Arrest followed elaborate RCMP investigation

Police arrested Habib in February 2016, following an elaborate RCMP investigation that included a so-called Mr. Big operation.

During the ​trial, it was revealed that Habib told an undercover RCMP officer, who was posing as a crime boss peddling fake passports, that it was his "duty" to fight with ISIS in Syria.

Unbeknownst to Habib, his comments were videotaped.

Habib tried to explain away his confession during testimony. He told the court he wanted to go overseas to rejoin his wife and children, who had been living abroad without him.

But Délisle rejected Habib's version of the facts, saying he had a history of deception. The judge noted that, at the time, Habib was looking online for other girlfriends and eventually moved in with another woman in Gatineau, Que.