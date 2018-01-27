It's a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Châteauguay, as Kristin Siedlyk-Godden takes her three-year-old son Wyatt in her arms, and gazes over at the family's latest three additions.

No, she hasn't had triplets. Arranged in front of her, Goldilocks-style from smallest to largest, are three Instant Pots.

"It was one of those things that I was looking at, but I was scared of pressure cooking. But I figured, it's $90, why not give it a shot?"

The Instant Pot's manufacturers call it a "smart cooker," and it's a device that promises to make everything from cheesecake to a Sunday roast in a snap.

It's a Canadian invention that has become wildly popular, topping Christmas lists this year and selling nearly 250,000 units last Amazon Prime Day alone.

But is the Instant Pot really all it's cracked up to be — or just another kitchen gadget? I got cooking with two of its Montreal-area devotees to find out.

How it works

Our recipes for the day are simple: a whole poached chicken and Parmesan risotto. Siedlyk-Godden unwraps the fowl, as food blogger Ryan Hipgrave chops a white onion.

Poached chicken, finished in the oven, and Parmesan risotto, both cooked in the Instant pot. (Ryan Hipgrave)

"What you have to understand about me is, I'm a much better eater than I am a cooker … which is kind of a good thing for this type of gadget," said Hipgrave.

He's right: part of the Instant Pot's appeal is its quick, easy recipes. Our chicken will sit under the pot's pressure for just 18 minutes before it's done.

"It's going for a steam bath, essentially," said Hipgrave, as Siedlyk-Godden lowered the bird into a broth-filled Pot.

Grace under pressure

The kitchen fills with the smell of onions being cooked, as Hipgrave uses a second Instant Pot to start on the risotto.

This whole, fresh chicken was cooked in the Instant Pot, poached in just under 25 minutes. (Ryan Hipgrave)

There's a relaxed vibe, as we sip coffee and chat, but these two home cooks weren't always so Zen about pressure cooking.

"My grandmother used a pressure cooker, and I think it was from the 1920s. And I'd always wanted to try it, but it's kind of dangerous. They can explode!" said Hipgrave.

The Instant Pot's manufacturer says the device has several safety features, like a locking lid. And this pressure cooker sits on your counter, not on your stove.

You win some, you lose some

At last, the chicken is done, and Siedlyk-Godden unlocks the Instant Pot's lid, which sings a happy chime. Her two young children gather to peer inside the pot.

"Oooh, someone get a picture of that!" said Siedlyk-Godden as she picks up the juicy-looking, but somewhat pale, bird. And then, disaster strikes.

"Oh no! It's falling apart! The legs are falling off!" she cries, as the chicken slowly splits in two.

After cooking in the Instant Pot, this chicken has fallen apart, possibly because it was left under pressure for too long. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

It may be easy to use, but the Instant Pot isn't foolproof. Siedlyk-Godden thinks the chicken may have cooked too long. She coats the bird in BBQ sauce and pops it in the oven — both for flavour and to camouflage our mistake.

She's had a few failed recipes herself.

"Let me think … meatloaf! Oh my gosh, eventually I'll want to try it again, but it was just like a wet mush. And I even tried putting it in the oven afterward, but there was no saving it."

Time for the taste test

Once the chicken has recovered, we sit around the table and tuck into our meal. The chicken is juicy, the risotto is creamy, and even Siedlyk-Godden's children give the meal a thumbs-up.

Lately, the Instant Pot has this young family doing a lot more home-cooking.

Food blogger Ryan Hipgrave from the 'Hungry Hungry Hipgrave' got the Instant Pot from his father as a Christmas present, and now loves cooking with it. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

"You just look in the fridge and say, 'Well, why don't we just do this?' Before, someone would show up with pizza or Chinese [food]," said Siedlyk-Godden, who has started her own Instant Pot blog, Fresh From the Pot.

And while the internet may be full of hit-or-miss recipes for the Instant Pot, Hipgrave thinks there are enough hits to make it a worthy investment.

"The thing you have to remember about the Instant Pot is — it's kind of a mysterious creature," he said.

"You know the technology is there, you know it exists, but you don't know exactly what's behind all of it. And it just works."