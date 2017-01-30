Shortly after the shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that killed six people and left five others in critical condition, tributes began pouring in from around the world.

Two men have been arrested following what Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard described as a "murderous act directed at a specific community."

Here is some reaction at home and internationally.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack "cowardly" on Twitter. He later issued a statement describing it as an act of terrorism.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — @JustinTrudeau

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard called it "barbaric."

Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille. — @phcouillard

A seven-year-old girl who recently fled Syria sent her condolences to the Quebec City Muslim community.

Dear Quebec, God bless the dead and alive. — @AlabedBana

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among the first to react to the shooting, tweeting the cities must 'stand together.'

Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together. — @NYCMayor

The Twitter accounts for the Black Lives Matter and womens' march protest movement tweeted its solidarity with the Muslim community in Quebec City.

We stand with the Muslim community in #QuebecCity — @Blklivesmatter

Our hearts are with our Muslim brothers and sisters in #QuebecCity. — @womensmarch

The City of Paris is turning off the Eiffel Tower's lights starting at midnight in respect for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Paris est avec @villequebec.



En hommage aux victimes de l'attentat survenu cette nuit, @LaTourEiffel sera éteinte à partir de minuit. pic.twitter.com/cVjJr2xXax — @Paris

Former American ambassador to Canada, Bruce A. Heyman, sends his condolences to the families and communities in Quebec City.

.@vshey and I are saddened by the senseless attack on the innocent in Quebec last night & send our condolences to the families and community — @BruceAHeyman

