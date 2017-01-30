Shortly after the shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that killed six people and left five others in critical condition, tributes began pouring in from around the world.

Two men have been arrested following what Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard described as a "murderous act directed at a specific community."

Here is some reaction at home and internationally.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack "cowardly" on Twitter. He later issued a statement describing it as an act of terrorism.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard called it "barbaric."

A seven-year-old girl who recently fled Syria sent her condolences to the Quebec City Muslim community.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among the first to react to the shooting, tweeting the cities must 'stand together.' 

The Twitter accounts for the Black Lives Matter and womens' march protest movement tweeted its solidarity with the Muslim community in Quebec City.

The City of Paris is turning off the Eiffel Tower's lights starting at midnight in respect for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Former American ambassador to Canada, Bruce A. Heyman, sends his condolences to the families and communities in Quebec City.

More on this story: 