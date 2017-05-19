Ahmed El Ghandouri, whose friends were killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting, says he hopes Friday night's vigil will bring the community together.

"Start a new page with our family and with the Christian community in the church, and to build the new relations between Christians and Muslims," he said.

The Jan. 29 shooting left six men dead, and another 19 injured.

Ahmed El Ghandouri hopes the vigil will be a way for the victims' families to 'start a new page.'

The interfaith ceremony, which took place at 7 p.m. at Saint-Rodrigue Church on 1st Avenue, was organized by Father Roger Labbé and Imam Said Aboulazhar.

Prayers from both faiths will be included and they will read verses from the Qur'an and the Bible.

Labbé said it's a first for his church.

Father Roger Labbé said the interfaith ceremony is a first for his church. He hopes it will 'break down prejudices.'

"It's a way for us to fight prejudice, to tear down walls, establish a dialogue and build a fraternity," he said. "We are all in the same country, in the same province, so how do we establish friendly relations between us?"

Labbé and El Ghandouri both said it's important to have a ceremony to show support for the families of the victims and to strengthen the relationship between both faith communities.