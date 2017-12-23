When Montreal Instagrammer Rachel Bishop gained her 1,000th follower this month, she decided to celebrate by hosting a Christmas cookie exchange, to meet some of her followers and fellow bloggers.

Bishop, who goes by the handle @greedyinmontreal, is a lover of food and of Montreal.

A croupier by night at the Montreal casino, Bishop spends her days trying out recipes and then posting the results on Instagram.

Originally from England, Bishop came to Montreal 15 years ago. She got into cooking in 2006, when she was laid up by an injury and discovered food shows on television.

But not everyone shared her new passion.

"My friends and family reap the benefits of my cooking but their eyes tend to glaze over when I try to discuss the recipes," she said.

Thanks to Instagram, she said, "I have found a community who share my love of cooking and food photography."

Bishop's holiday contribution was traditional mincemeat tarts, using a combination of Jamie Oliver and Delia Smith recipes.

Food blogger Michelle Barbagallo lives in Montreal's Griffintown. A Université de Montréal pharmacology student, she blogs under the name @thebeaderchef about the meals she makes for her boyfriend and herself.

"Montreal is a fantastic place to be a food blogger!" she says.

Barbagallo says she finds inspiration in Montreal's markets and restaurants and even from scientific talks about current research developments. Her contribution to the cookie share was Viennese crescents, from a family recipe.

Michelle Barbagallo blogs under the name @thebeaderchef. These are her Viennese crescents, from a family recipe. (Rachel Bishop/Instagram)

Elizabeth Gibson began Instagramming at her home in England, but she has continued as @theginbot since she moved to Montreal this year.

The cookie exchange was a chance to share her lebkuchen recipe from BBC Food.

Elizabeth Gibson, who blogs as @theginbot, made these lebkuchen. (Rachel Bishop/Instagram)

Anne Larue is a Montrealer, originally from Breton in France, who blogs from her home in Villeray under the name @anneamontreal.

With more than 1,300 followers, Larue has a lifestyle blog with an emphasis on Montreal restaurants and activities.

Her holiday contribution was Finnish Christmas cookies from a blog she follows called cakesinthecity.

Anne Larue baked these Finnish almond cookies, based on a recipe she found on a blog she follows called cakesinthecity. (Rachel Bishop/Instagram)

This CBC journalist couldn't show up empty-handed.

Here are my Linzer cookies, with red currant and apricot jam.

They are similar to what my German grandmother used to make, based on a Dr. Oetker recipe.