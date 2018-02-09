The Quebec government has approved a request to extend an inquiry looking into how Indigenous people are treated by the public service system by 10 months.

The Viens Commission was originally supposed to submit its report at the end of November. It has now been given until September 2019 to do so.

"The commission's task is delicate, and the government must give each witness the time it takes to share their story," a news release announcing the extension reads.

So far, the commission has spoken with leaders, experts, and officials. It has also gathered 350 files from citizens, but has only heard from 10 of them so far.

Extension 'good news,' says Montreal shelter director

For Nakuset, the executive director of the Montreal Native Women's Shelter, the extension is good news because people who were hesitant to step forward with stories of racism and abuse may need more time.

"It kind of plants the seed, … [watching] other people stand up and do something courageous," Nakuset said, adding that she hopes the report leads to action.

"It's very nice they're collecting all this information, but…they need to do something with this report."

The Viens Commission has not asked for an increase to its $9-million budget.

The inquiry has been travelling to Indigenous communities in order to build trust. Hearings are scheduled to start in Montreal next week.