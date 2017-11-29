Two women from Innu communities on Quebec's Lower North Shore say they were abused by a missionary more than 20 years ago, and that there are likely more victims.

The revelations came out during testimony at the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) on Tuesday.

Alexis Joveneau was a Belgian missionary working in Innu communities. He died in 1992 in the town of La Romaine, also known as Unman Shipu.

Mary Mark was living in Pakua Shipu, one of the last communities on the Saint Lawrence coast before the Labrador border, when she says she was first abused by Joveneau.

She said Joveneau asked her to sit on his lap and started touching her chest when she was at confessional.

"I am sure I wasn't the only one to live that kind of things; there were others," Mark said.

More families from the small town are expected to testify on Wednesday on the third day of hearings, taking place in Mani-Utenam near Sept-Îles, 900 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

'Like a god'

Thérèse Lalo also testified about alleged abuse by Joveneau, saying she never spoke about what she went through until the preliminary hearings of the inquiry visited Pakua Shipi in September.

"I could not talk about it; he was like a god."

She said he was feared in the community because he had moral authority, but was also admired and charismatic.

"I remember his laugh," she said, adding she was always afraid she would run into him.

Intense 2nd day of hearings @MMIWG finishes with dance and song, offered as gift by last family from Pakua Shipi, Que. #MMIW #MMIWG pic.twitter.com/2AgTBYsy7t — @JuliaBPage

She said she also witnessed the priest assault her mother, and that when she told her father about the assault, he beat her.

Lalo said that was the start of more conjugal violence in the family.

She thanked the commissioners for hearing her story, questioning "why there wasn't this kind of panel before to talk about this."