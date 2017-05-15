Quebec's independent investigations bureau is looking into the shooting death Monday of a 41-year-old man during a police operation in Beauceville, about 90 kilometres south of Quebec City.

The Sureté du Québec received a 911 call around 9:45 a.m. about a domestic incident involving an allegedly armed man who was making threats at a house on Golf Road.

The man was shot at least once after he allegedly made a move toward a gun tucked into his belt.

The independent investigations unit, known by its French acronym BEI, probes deaths or serious injuries in incidents involving police.

Eight BEI investigators have been assigned to the case.