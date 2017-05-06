Three days of relentless flooding forced the closure of the only bridge connecting Île Mercier to the rest of Montreal on Saturday morning.

The Island in western Montreal has around 50 properties, about 20 of which are still occupied, despite encouragement from first responders to leave.

As of Saturday morning, the fire department says the bridge is closed even for emergency vehicles. The marine rescue team is on site and an engineer will examine the bridge in the morning.

Mandatory evacuation possible

On Friday, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre warned the bridge connecting Île Bizard to Île Mercier was deteriorating under the constant flow of water. The island has been under a voluntary evacuation order, but on Friday, Coderre warned the city may authorize a mandatory evacuation order.

"We're facing an imminent decision to enact emergency measures," he said. "We have the authority to issue such an order."

The fire department is holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. with an update on the situation.

Follow CBC reporters with the latest on flood damage here.