The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a marshmallow candy product sold in Ikea stores in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Alberta.

The agency says the recall is due to possible contamination caused by a mouse infestation and was triggered by the company.

The candy, called Godis Paskkyckling, is sold in 100-gram bags and "may contain harmful bacteria," according to a news release from the CFIA sent out Tuesday night.

The CFIA said that so far there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Ikea Canada is asking customers to throw out the product or return it to the store.