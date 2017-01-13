After two days of mild weather and rain this week, the City of Montreal says that graders and salt trucks will be out on the roads, just as a deep freeze is about to set in.

In the last 48 hours, temperatures rose to as high as 5 C, causing precipitation to fall as rain.

This morning, Montrealers are waking up to sub-zero temperatures, and the mercury is expected to drop as low as -20 C by tonight.

"There are small accumulations of water in places that, without any intervention, will turn into sheets of ice at the arrival of the cold front. Therefore, the boroughs are currently conducting de-icing operations on sumps to ensure the proper drainage of the pavements," city spokesman Philippe Sabourin said.

During a typical de-icing operation, the city deploys 172 graders for the roads and 188 abrasive-distribution vehicles for its sidewalks.

Graders such as this one will be out today during de-icing operations on Montreal streets. (Stefani Langenegger)

Every winter, a total of about 150,000 tonnes of abrasive mixture is used.

The city said that the first places to see the abrasive salt mixtures will be:

Major arteries (ex. Sherbrooke, Lacordaire or Henri-Bourassa.)

Major streets on bus routes.

Reserved bus lanes.

Hospital entrances.

Very narrow streets.

Currently, seven boroughs are also carrying out partial snow-removal operations using plows and snow blowers. They are:

Anjou.

Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Saint-Laurent.

Sud-Ouest.

Montreal North.

Saint-Leonard.

Sabourin said getting rid of snow accumulation should prevent ice from forming.

"These operations should be completed at the latest on the night of Friday to Saturday, before the return of the cold," he said.

Weather forecast

CBC's weather specialist Frank Cavallaro says the temperature will keep falling throughout the day Friday, until the mercury drops to about -20 C overnight. It will remain cold Saturday.