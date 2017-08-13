Montreal police are asking for the public's help finding McGill University Schulich School of Music associate dean and professor Eleanor Stubley, who has been missing since Monday.

Her family is concerned for her safety and says she needs medication, which she does not have.

Diane Urhammer has known Stubley for about 20 years and said people who know her are shocked at her disappearance.

"I wouldn't say it was like her to go off and not tell anyone that she was going, or where she was going," Urhammer said.

Stubley is 57, five feet three inches tall and uses a wheelchair or forearm crutches to get around. She weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen Monday night around 8:30 p.m. in the Southwest borough near the intersection of Notre-Dame and Saint-Philippe streets.

Stubley was driving her blue adapted 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan with licence plate 238 RQL.

She is well-known in Canadian music.

According to her profile on the McGill website, she has worked with Canadian and international ensembles including the Massey Singers, Elektra, Laapula, the Bach Festival Orchestra, and members of the Canadian Opera Company.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.