As U.S President Donald Trump attacks professional athletes for "taking a knee" during the national anthem — accusing them of disrespecting the flag, the military and first responders — some Montreal athletes who recently returned from the U.S. say they support professional players taking a stand against racism and police brutality.

"I think it's brave," said Sarah Esongola, who is studying pure and applied science at Dawson College and plays point guard on the women's basketball team.

Teammate Alexa Neal, who is studying law, society and justice, agrees, saying star athletes are in a position to influence positive change. She supports anyone who wants to take a stand.

"Using a small platform or large platform to get a message of equality out is such an important thing to do because it can have such a big impact in the long run," says Neal.

'Long way to go'

The backlash against professional athletes choosing to kneel during the American anthem has been an eye-opener for Esongola, who dreams of one day winning a scholarship to play basketball in the U.S.

"We have a long way to go. Even if slavery is over … the KKK is still there," she said.

Esongola says she has not personally experienced racism in Canada, but Neal says other players opened up about experiences they've had with racism in Quebec on the bus ride home from a recent tournament in New York.

"It's hard to join a conversation on that from my perspective because I can understand their struggle but I can't feel it, I don't know what it's like," Neal said.

She says she cares about her teammates' experiences with racism because they're like a second family.

"If my teammates feel oppressed, attacked and they want to protest it, I will stand by them 100 per cent," Neal said.

Nicolas Verdasca play basketball for Dawson College

Michael Grana, a third-year social science student who plays point guard for Dawson, says when former NFL player Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the anthem last year, it caught his attention.

"It was bold, extremely bold for him to do," Grana said.

He says young people look up to professional athletes, so it's important those athletes take a stand in support of equality.

"It has nothing to do with disrespecting the United States, nothing to do with disrespecting the anthem. It has everything to do with police brutality, the killing of innocent black men," he said.

Grana also says it is important for white people to show support in the fight against racism and police brutality.

"Us saying, 'You can't be doing this' — as a white male — is huge, especially for other white males who don't believe that," he said.

Grana says if Canadian athletes start taking a knee, it would be in support of the movement in the U.S. — not a message about Canada.

"I haven't heard of many cases of police brutality at least in Canada," he said.

But teammate Nicolas Verdasca, a psychology student who describes himself as being of mixed Haitian and Portuguese heritage, says there are racial problems here, too.

"I would love to take a knee or take a stand during our first game, our home opener," he said.

"We've overcome bits and pieces of racism, but we're still dealing with it. That really hurts me," Verdasca said.

He said the basketball team is a diverse mix of players from different cultural backgrounds, and he'd like the team to come up with an initiative beyond kneeling to help make Montreal — and the world — a better place.

"I think our mix would be a perfect way to try to show people that we can come together, so why [shouldn't] the world come together, too?"