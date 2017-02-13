Hydro-Québec has the go-ahead to build a new power line and station in Montreal's West Island.

The Quebec Ministry of Sustainable Development, the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change released a statement Monday afternoon announcing the public utility has the green light.

The project, estimated at $90 million, will see a new power hub replace the old one located at the corner of St-Jean Boulevard and de Salaberry Street.

The plan also includes installing a 315-kilovolt power line in the area, replacing the current line of 120 kilovolts.

"In the Montreal region, the current station of 120-12 kilovolts has become obsolete -- the demand for electricity is only growing and the regional network is saturated," the statement said.

It also said that the plan was approved by the province's environmental hearing agency, the BAPE.

The BAPE held public hearings in 2016 to look into the project.

"The main issues discussed were landscape, property values, operating climate, electrical and magnetic fields, and nuisance during the construction phase," the government's statement said.

However, the ministry pointed out that Hydro-Québec must meet certain conditions, including the creation of a citizens' committee to oversee the project. That group must be made up of representatives from Hydro-Québec, officials from DDO and citizens.

People in the neighbourhood have been outspoken about the project, holding rallies to protest the plan.

Citizens in Dollard-des-Ormeaux wanted the three-kilometre power line to be built underground, saying that it would be an eyesore.

The old station will remain operational until the new one is built by spring 2019.