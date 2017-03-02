Quebec's energy board has approved an increase of 0.7 per cent for Hydro-Québec's residential customers and most of its business customers.
The increase will go into effect April 1.
According to Hydro-Québec, the increase means customers will pay about 88 cents more per month for a small home and $1.75 per month month for a medium-sized home.
The public utility had requested a 1.6 per cent increase, citing higher costs of power purchases and lower-than-anticipated demand.
Even with the increase, Hydro-Québec says its rates will remain the lowest in North America — less than half of what people pay in Toronto and a quarter of what they pay in New York.
In 2016, Hydro-Québec's rates also went up by 0.7 per cent — after its request for a 1.7 per cent increase was rejected.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.