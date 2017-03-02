Quebec's energy board has approved an increase of 0.7 per cent for Hydro-Québec's residential customers and most of its business customers.

The increase will go into effect April 1.

According to Hydro-Québec, the increase means customers will pay about 88 cents more per month for a small home and $1.75 per month month for a medium-sized home.

The public utility had requested a 1.6 per cent increase, citing higher costs of power purchases and lower-than-anticipated demand.

Even with the increase, Hydro-Québec says its rates will remain the lowest in North America — less than half of what people pay in Toronto and a quarter of what they pay in New York.

In 2016, Hydro-Québec's rates also went up by 0.7 per cent — after its request for a 1.7 per cent increase was rejected.