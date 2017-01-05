Hydro-Québec says it expects most customers who are without power will have electricity at some point today.

Thousands of clients across Quebec are still in the dark. Crews were still dealing with outages caused by Tuesday's freezing rain and snow when the wind picked up Wednesday, causing new outages, explained spokesman Louis-Olivier Batty.

The Laurentians, Outaouais and Montérégie regions were hardest hit by Tuesday's weather.

The damage is particularly bad in Saint-Lazare, Lachute, Saint-Jérôme, Mirabel and Blainville, Batty said. In those areas, the power may only be restored later in the day.

Batty said Thursday's weather conditions are more favourable, which should help workers complete most of the necessary repairs.

There were 100 crews out overnight working to restore power and 300 crews will be out today.

Consult Hydro-Québec's outage map below: