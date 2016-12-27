Thousands of Hydro-Québec clients are without power across Quebec due to Monday's strong winds and freezing rain.

The outages are located mainly in the Laurentians and Montérégie regions. Early Tuesday morning, about 16,000 clients were in the dark, a number that has since decreased to 12,500.

Hydro-Québec says tree branches, weighed down by ice or blown around by the wind, came into contact with power lines, which led to the outages.

Crews are out trying to restore electricity to all affected customers.

The freezing rain fell for about five hours Monday afternoon, bringing about treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks.

A number of flights to and from Trudeau airport were delayed or cancelled, which is the case again today, albeit on a smaller scale.

A Sûreté du Québec spokesman said there were at least 100 calls for collisions in the Montérégie region alone. Injuries were generally minor.

One Montreal man decided to take advantage of the conditions and donned his ice skates to glide home.