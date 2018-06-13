Montreal transformer explosion injures two, linked to outage that left 40,000 without power

Two men were sent to hospital with burns after an electrical transformer exploded Wednesday morning in a building on de Bleury Street.

According to Urgences-Santé, the men, who are between the ages of 20 and 30, are in stable condition.

Both have burns to their upper body. One man's injuries are considered serious, the other's are minor.

Emergency workers could not confirm if the two men were electrical workers.

Une panne d'électricité touche présentement environ 40 000 clients au centre-ville de <a href="https://twitter.com/MTL_Ville?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MTL_Ville</a> et sur la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rivesud?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rivesud</a> (<a href="https://twitter.com/VilleLongueuil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VilleLongueuil</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VilleStLambert?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VilleStLambert</a>). Nos équipes sont déployées afin de rétablir le service le plus rapidement possible. —@client_hydro

The incident happened around the same time as a major power outage struck downtown Montreal and the South Shore. Montreal police say the two incidents are related, but offered no further details.

Close to 40,000 customers were without power at one point early Wednesday afternoon

Hydro-Québec blamed the outage on an equipment failure, and said its teams are working to restore service by 1:45 p.m.

Concordia grad goes dark

The power outage affected Place-des-Arts, leaving a Concordia University convocation in the dark.

About 30 minutes into the ceremony, as graduates were striding across the stage, the lights went out. But the ceremony continued, after a few adjustments.

"They had emergency lights on in the room, but not on the stage," said Catherine Trudeau, who participated in the convocation.

"The whole ceremony went on without power."

Convocation ceremony continuing at Place des Arts despite Hydro Quebec power failure. Power to be restored shortly. Afternoon ceremony is expected to run as scheduled. Live video stream will return when power is restored. More updates to follow. —@Concordia

She said the master of ceremonies used a megaphone instead of a microphone.

"I think it's something memorable. I think we're going to laugh at, at some point. We were disappointed but life happens," Trudeau said.

Concordia tweeted that the afternoon convocation ceremony is expected to run as scheduled.