A Montreal man is calling on the federal government to send helicopters to rescue Canadians trapped on the island of St. Martin, which was ravaged by Hurricane Irma and is in the crosshairs of another hurricane.

Olivier Dionne's sister Melissa has been living on the French side of the island, which is split between Dutch and French control, for a year with her husband and two children.

He said he received a text message from her yesterday saying they are alive, but he has no word on injuries or how they are doing.

Melissa Dionne (right) sent her brother Olivier a message saying she was alive following the hurricane, but hasn't sent him anything since. (Submitted by Olivier Dionne)

Dionne says he called the department of Global Affairs to see if Canada is planning to rescue its citizens in St. Martin. They told him there are no plans to intervene, but took her information in case anything changes.

He said he isn't happy with that response.

"I don't understand why our government isn't intervening, why it isn't sending helicopters to save Canadians who are there," he said.

Global Affairs Canada was not immediately available for comment.

Death toll could rise

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb says Hurricane Irma has left at least nine people dead, seven missing and 112 injured on the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin and St. Barthelemy and urged coastal residents to take shelter as a new storm, Hurricane Jose, approaches.

Collomb told reporters Friday that the death toll could rise as more emergency workers reach deeper into the area.

He said France is shuttling security forces, emergency workers and aid to the islands before the next storm hits Saturday night. He said the top priority is to "save the population and restore order'' after looting broke out in some areas.

Dionne said other people he knows who are in St. Martin are posting the videos showing people looting stores, and what sounds like shots being fired in the background.

Hurricane Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, including in St. Martin where significant damage was reported. (Jonathan Falwell/Associated Press)

His family members have no electricity, not much drinking water, no Wi-Fi or cellphone service. Some people had access to their phones for a few minutes yesterday, which is how his sister managed to send him the message, but apart from that, nothing.

"It's an alarming situation," he said.

The French rescue operation includes military frigates, military and civilian planes and helicopters.

The U.S. Consulate General in Curacao said it believes about 6,000 Americans are stranded on St. Martin. It said it was working with the U.S. and other governments to try to figure out how to get the Americans off the island either by air or boat.

Frantic Americans were calling home to relatives to try to get them off the island ahead of Hurricane Jose, which is expected to hit some time in the next few days.