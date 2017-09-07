As Hurricane Irma continues to rip through the Caribbean, residents of the places that have yet to be hit are tracking the storm's devastation with trepidation and bracing for what's to come.

So far, the death toll in the French Caribbean island territories of St. Martin and St. Barthelemy is at eight, with 23 injured, but officials expect that number to rise.

Early Thursday morning, the storm was north of Punta Cana, moving west toward the rest of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Jean-Emmanuel Pierre, morning show host at CPAM Montreal Haitian radio station CPAM, said between the footage of destruction on the other islands and Haitians' memories of the effects of Hurricane Matthew, listeners who are calling are worried for their home country.

"We have a saying in Haiti, 'It takes a drop to flood the country,'" he said.

Hundreds of people died in the storm last year, and the hardest-hit areas of the country are still recovering, he said. A majority of schools there still haven't been rebuilt.

"People are extremely worried," he said, adding that many have already started sending money to their families back home.

Getting out of the way

Meanwhile, Florida residents are rushing to get ready for a possible direct hit on the Miami area this weekend.

Former Montrealer Andreane Fagnan-Champagne lives in Miami. She and her family are trying to figure out whether they will stay or flee.

She said the highways are jam packed, but heading north will be the principal option if a hurricane warning is issued for their area. They don't have anywhere to stay — the plan would be to try and outrun the storm, so to speak.

"For now, we don't have any ideas. Just to get out of the way, we're just going to drive until we find something."

Florida residents are evacuating after a state of emergency was declared ahead of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE)

Fagnan-Champagne said this will be her first experience with a hurricane, and she's worried about what they will come back to. Supplies are hard to come by, she said.

'I thought I was going to die'

Emmanuel David was born in Montreal North and raised in Villeray, but has lived in the Dominican Republic for 21 years.

He said in Punta Cana, where he is, there have been strong winds since last night but not much rain and no flooding.

He lives in a middle-class neighbourhood, he explained, and the walls and roof of his home are made of concrete. In low-income areas, the homes are made of wood and the roofs, aluminium, which makes them more susceptible to damage.

"Of course people have been very worried, overall, we saw what happened with St. Martin that has been hit fully with the hurricane," he said.

Emmanuel David was born in Montreal North and raised in Villeray, but has lived in Punta Cana for 21 years. He said the effects of Irma on where he is are more similar to a tropical storm than a hurricane. (Submitted by Emmanuel David)

Another area that was directly hit by the storm was St. Barthelemy. Kevin Barrallon lives in Gustavia, the capital.

He said the storm hit in waves — first, bringing strong winds that intensified over a two-hour period, until they were in the eye, which brought an hour of calm.

But the last phase, he said, was the worst.

"It was so strong, I thought I was going to die," he told Radio-Canada's Gravel le matin.

He said the noise generated by the hurricane was so loud, he felt disoriented.

"I felt totally overwhelmed by the events to the point that I didn't even know how to get around in my own home, I didn't know what to do."

There is a lot of damage, he said, especially to vegetation and coastal homes, and he's not sure how authorities will tackle the cleanup.

As far as he is concerned, hurricanes aren't something that anyone can truly prepare for, they are simply endured.

"It's really an incomprehensible event."