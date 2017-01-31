On Tuesday evening, hundreds crowded into Notre-Dame-du-Foy church in the Quebec City suburb of Sainte-Foy for a commemorative mass that was held for the victims of Sunday night's mosque shooting.

Muslims from the nearby Islamic cultural centre, where the attack occurred, joined the service.

The co-founder of the Centre culturel islamique de Québec, Boufeldja Benabdallah, spoke to the congregation before the service started.

He received a long, standing ovation and began his speech with praise for Quebec and Canada.

"As Muslims, we believe we have many things. But we have received so much from the people of Quebec," Benabdallah said.

At some moments, he began to tear up as he spoke about the families affected by the shooting which killed six men.

"Children will say, 'Father, father,' and he won't be there," he said.

Before the mass, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, the archbishop of Quebec, spoke alongside him outside the church.

"Despite the horrific events which took place in Quebec, we hope some good comes of this," Cyprien Lacroix said.

"I agree with you 100 per cent," Benabdallah added.