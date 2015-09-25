Hugo St-Cyr, one of the stars of the hit Quebec TV show Watatatow, has died at age 36.
The actor and musician died of cancer on Thursday, his agency Robitaille Corbeil said.
He was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2004.
St-Cyr is best known for his work as the teen Michel Couillard in Watatatow, starting in 1991.
He remained part of the show until it ended in 2005.
He also starred in films and played roles in the TV shows Annie et ses hommes, Un gars, une fille, Harmonium, Une voix en or et Ent'Cadieux.
After Watatatow, St-Cyr devoted more time to jazz music, performing as the Hugo St-Cyr Sextet.
Take a trip down memory lane with the first episode of Watatatow:
