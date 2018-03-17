The Irish spirit is alive and well in Hudson where the ninth annual St. Patrick's Day parade marched through the streets, Saturday afternoon.
A crowd of about 200 people gathered on Main Street during the chilly, but sunny day.
Mary McGuinness, who is Irish and lives in nearby Saint-Lazare, said she loves the parade and comes every year with her family.
"I'm from Ireland, so I try to share my traditions with my kids," McGuinness said. "I get to celebrate my day, here, while I'm still living in Canada."
The family-friendly event showed off a procession of bagpipers, Irish dancers, firetrucks and even some dressed-up dogs.
Many attendees said they came from communities neighbouring Hudson — like Saint-Lazare and Vaudreuil.
Some said they were attending because they didn't want to fight with traffic downtown to attend Sunday's parade on de Maisonneuve Boulevard.