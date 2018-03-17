The Irish spirit is alive and well in Hudson where the ninth annual St. Patrick's Day parade marched through the streets, Saturday afternoon.

A crowd of about 200 people gathered on Main Street during the chilly, but sunny day.

Mary McGuinness, who is Irish and lives in nearby Saint-Lazare, said she loves the parade and comes every year with her family.

"I'm from Ireland, so I try to share my traditions with my kids," McGuinness said. "I get to celebrate my day, here, while I'm still living in Canada."

Mary McGuinness, right, is from Ireland and lives in Saint-Lazare, near Husdon. She said she likes bringing her family to the annual parade. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

The family-friendly event showed off a procession of bagpipers, Irish dancers, firetrucks and even some dressed-up dogs.

Irish dancers entertained the crowd of about 200 people. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Many attendees said they came from communities neighbouring Hudson — like Saint-Lazare and Vaudreuil.

Both in the parade, and watching it, the crowd was mostly families. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)



Some said they were attending because they didn't want to fight with traffic downtown to attend Sunday's parade on de Maisonneuve Boulevard.