Residents of Hudson, Que., and the surrounding area are rallying to help a family whose home was destroyed by a fire this week.

A woman and her two daughters were forced to jump out of the burning home, Wednesday, with assistance from some Hydro-Québec employees servicing the area.

Louise Craig is one the volunteers pitching in to help collect donations for the family.

"It's bringing everybody together. They're so happy to come in and be able to donate things and feel they're a part of helping this family," she told CBC News.

The community came together to donate supplies, clothes and necessities for the family. (CBC)

She offered her property as a community hub in the off-island suburb, where people can drop off bags and supplies.

"It's just a matter of getting it done. Everybody wanted to be a part of it. Everybody has a huge heart. It's community spirit. It's nice to see it still exists."

The family found temporary lodging with friends. Now, efforts are focused on getting the girls ready to return to school on Monday.

A note submitted by a young community member who made a donation of dance costumes. (CBC)

Employees at Staples in Vaudreuil lent a hand by raising money on their own and slashed prices on supplies intended for the family.

"Just a couple days after the fire, there's now been so much support from the community that volunteers are now asking for specific items," said Craig.

After receiving so much support, Craig says the family is moved by the community's response.

"They're incredibly moved, incredibly grateful," she said. "They can't believe the outpouring."