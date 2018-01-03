Now that Christmas is over, the city is announcing pickup dates where citizens can put their trees out to be recycled.

Each year, more than 25,000 Christmas trees are collected by the city and turned into wood chips to be used as mulch.

Collection is slated to take place until the end of January, but pickup dates vary by borough. Consult a full list of pickup dates and times here.

Make sure to remove all ornaments and decorations before putting any natural trees on the sidewalk on the designated days, before 7 a.m.

Trees can also be deposited at one of the seven ecocentres located in Montreal.

The City of Montreal says all decorations should be removed from Christmas trees before they're put out for pickup. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

If you're living outside the city, you should consult your public works department for pickup dates and times.

Dos and don'ts: