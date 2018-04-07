How to get your RTM discount for last winter's train delays

If you're one of the hundreds of commuter train passengers who had to deal with numerous delays last winter, you'll finally get some compensation.

The date to circle on your calendar is Wednesday, April 11. That's when the Réseau de transport métropolitain will be handing out leaflets at 15 of its train stations during the morning commute.

Passengers on Montreal-bound trains will get the document when they disembark. Commuters who take a train leaving Montreal will get the leaflet as they board.

Each leaflet will have a unique code and riders will have to fill out a form to get the discount.

"The single code is only valid for user registration so the user has to go on our website, and register with this ticket," sais RTM spokesperson Élaine Arsenault.

RTM customers can choose whether they want 30 per cent off the price of a monthly pass or six free individual tickets.

The agency announced last month it would be offering the compensation after frustrated customers voiced their anger and demanded improvements.

The RTM said extreme winter weather was to blame for many of the delays.

Customers who opt for the 30 per cent discount can apply it to either the May, June or July 2018 monthly pass.

Those who prefer to receive six individual free tickets will get them in the mail. They will be valid until Dec. 31, 2018.