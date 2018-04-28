How a small Gaspé inn earned a perfect score

When you check into Canada's top-rated hotel, you'd expect to be handed a key first thing upon arrival — but instead you're more likely to be wrapped in a bear hug by owner Claudine Roy, and offered a shot of the local wild mushroom-based gin.

A short walk from the ocean and a quick drive from Forillon National Park, L'Auberge sous les arbres — or the "Inn Under the Trees" — is aptly named for its picturesque backdrop nestled atop a hill on a leafy street in Gaspé.

But the inn's surroundings are just a small part of why it was granted a perfect rating on one of North America's most popular online booking sites.

According to Marie-Claude Costicella, who's in charge of marketing for the inn, the owner's human touch is what sets it apart from the competition.

Last week, the website, hotels.com, released its list of top-rated hotels in the world.

Auberge sous les arbres was the only Canadian destination that made the cut with a perfect score of ten.

The rating is based entirely on guest reviews of their overall satisfaction with: the value for their money, cleanliness, the ambiance, room quality and how tasty the breakfast is.

From bankrupt to booming

Claudine Roy, the owner of Auberge sous les arbres, revamped the ancestral building after the previous owner filed bankruptcy. (Submitted by Claudine Roy) With five stars to its name, and reservations filling up well into the fall, it's hard to believe one of the province's most cherished destinations was falling to ruins just a few years ago.

Having gone bankrupt under previous ownership, the ancestral building was dilapidated and laid vacant for three years before Roy transformed it into one of Gaspé's crown jewels.

Roy said she thought it was a shame to see such a beautiful building being neglected.

So, she had a meeting with the owner and presented an offer the following day.

"I'm a terribly confident person and I'm not afraid of hard work," said Roy.

She recognized the inn's potential and decided to put her shoulder to the wheel to get it up and running again, in all of its glory.

Excited but not surprised

Roy said she only heard about her ratings on the popular website when a local reporter called her last week to know what she thought of the fact that her inn had been named number one in Canada.

Breakfast is served at Auberge sous les arbres in Gaspé. (Submitted by Marie-Claude Costicella) It was news to the owner of the 15-room guest house, and though she thought it was exciting, it didn't come as a shock.

"Last year I received a certificate from Tripadvisor for being among the top 25 hotels on their site," she said.

The Auberge sous les arbres also has a near perfect score on yet another online reservation site, booking.com.

Always a helping hand

"I think people like the attention to detail," said Roy, reflecting on her guests' satisfaction.

Every morning at 9 a.m. sharp, she makes her way to the lobby to tell her guests about the day's activities in the region and help them plan the details of their itinerary.

"That kind of organization is in my blood," said Roy.

Before purchasing the inn, she had owned a bistro in the town for more than three decades. Roy is also one of the lead organizers of an event which sees dozens of people crossing the region on snowshoes and cross-country skis every winter.

A home away from home

Roy wants guests to feel like home when they arrive at the inn.

Local artist John Wiseman's paintings of Gaspé nature scenes hangs on the walls of the inn. A fireplace in the sitting room and unique, cozy rooms adds to the inn's country home vibe.

The sitting room at Auberge sous les arbres helps give the inn its cozy vibe. (Submitted by Marie-Claude Costicella) Roy's two sisters also help her run the small business.

''Denise works here, often helping out with breakfast, and Mimi lives in a studio on site,'' she said.

"It's part of what makes the inn feel homey."

Costicella said bookings have been filling up since word got out about the hotel's success.

"There are only a few openings left for this summer," she said.

But Roy promises the fall is a beautiful time to visit Gaspé as well.