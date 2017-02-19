The number of complaints of rental discrimination is on the rise, according to data gathered by the Quebec human rights commission.

Since 2011, the number of complaints increased by 35 per cent compared to the five-year period from 2006 to 2011, the commission's annual report noted.

Of the 767 complaint cases opened over 10 years, one-third were based on ethnic origin and skin colour.

Jonathan Carmichael, a community organizer with the tenants' rights group BAIL, said that's only a fraction of the actual number of landlords refusing tenants for ethnic reasons.

"It's definitely the tip of the iceberg," he said.

"In fact, the number of tenants who experience discrimination is much higher than that. There are very few tenants who will file a complaint."

Of the 767 complaint cases opened with the Quebec human rights commission between 2006 and 2016, one-third were based on ethnic origin and skin colour. (Radio-Canada)

'My husband told me not to rent it to people of color'

Originally from Chad, Guelmbaye Ngarsandje arrived in Quebec City in 2011 to study industrial relations at Université Laval. He said he was discriminated against when visiting an apartment for rent.

"We said we'll take it. The lease was signed. [The landlord] was there, she scratched her head and said, 'It's because my husband told me not to rent it to people of colour'," he recalled.

Ngarsandje believes that discrimination is still present.

"If your name is Tremblay, Gagnon or Gagné, it will surely go faster than people like me with a name that's difficult to pronounce," he added.

Carmichael said the process of renting out a dwelling needs a legal framework that would protect prospective tenants from discrimination.

"Before a lease is signed with the landlord, you are not a tenant," Carmichael said.

"It is therefore not possible to turn to the Régie du logement to institute proceedings."