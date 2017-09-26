After another day of record-breaking heat in the city, Montrealers are looking at a hot and steamy Wednesday before a cold front is forecast to arrive and cool things down.

Tuesday's mid-afternoon high of 29 C, 37 with the humidity, surpassed the previous record for the highest temperature ever recorded on this day at Montreal's international airport — 26.5 C set in 2007.

Record-breaking heat continues in Montreal, but the end is in sight

As a result, Environment Canada once again issued a heat warning Tuesday for parts of southwestern and central Quebec, including the greater Montreal region.

Such warnings are issued when there is an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Technically, it's autumn in Montreal, but this hibiscus doesn't believe it. (Charles Constant/CBC)

Hot Wednesday, then back to normal

The mugginess will continue tonight and into Wednesday, with overnight lows between 16 C and 20 C.

On Wednesday, the daytime high could reach 29 C, which would surpass the previous heat record of 26.6 C set on Sept. 27, 2003.

The hot times, however, should cool to more seasonal temperatures Thursday when that cold front moves in.

Montreal has seen no rain since Sept. 10, but there is a chance of a thunderstorm Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada says there's even the possibility of frost in some regions on Friday and Saturday.

A low of 5 C is forecast for Friday night.

As long as the heat persists, young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are reminded to keep cool and hydrated, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Check in on friends and neighbours who could be at risk, and never leave people or pets in parked vehicles.

At Roslyn School, which isn't air-conditioned, principal Nick Katalifos said children are spending more time outdoors and being reminded to drink lots of water. (CBC)

Call for air conditioning in schools

The heat has posed complications for schools in Quebec, most of which aren't equipped with air conditioning.

At Roslyn School in Westmount, principal Nick Katalifos said children are being given extra time outdoors.

"Many of the teachers are also making sure the lights are turned off in the classes to make sure there is less heat from the lighting, the windows are open and we do have screens on them," Katalifos said. "The most inportant thing is to keep the kids hydrated."

Pressure has been mounting on Quebec Education Minister Sébastien Proulx to approve funding for the installation of air conditioners, especially if such weather becomes the norm.

Education Minister Sébastien Proulx said there are plans to install air conditioning in some schools, however, some schools are too old to be retrofitted. (CBC)

Proulx said plans are in the works to modernize some schools, and that will include air conditioning.

However, some schools are just too old to be retrofitted with AC, the minister said.

"Some will be updated faster than others, and some will install air conditioning," Proulx said Tuesday. "But we won't be able to install air conditioners in all schools across the provinces, especially in older schools."