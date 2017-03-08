Starting April 1, parking at hospitals across Quebec will cost less thanks to years of pressure from patients committees and other advocates to end what some people called "abusive" rates.

Next month people will be able to park for free at hospitals in Quebec for the first 30 minutes, instead of paying $10 for that first half hour.

Fees for daily, weekly and monthly passes are also going down, although rates have not been released.

Under the current fee structure, parking for more than an hour and a half costs a flat rate of $25.

Lionel Perez, Montreal's executive committee member responsible for infrastructure, has been working for years on getting hospitals to review their parking rates policy.

He told CBC's Homerun the Health Ministry has informed him there's been a new directive issued, which will go into effect on April 1.

Perez said parking rules haven't changed since 2007 despite vast changes to the hospital network, such as the construction of the new McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and the new Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).

"Everybody understands that the hospital has to cover its costs. But it got to a point where people found it abusive," Perez said.

He said along with better rates overall, the hospitals are also to offer unlimited entrances and exits with some passes.

Pierre Hurteau from the MUHC's patients committee said the parking changes are great news for people on low incomes — especially those who have to go to the hospital regularly.

"Certainly for families with a lot of children, or [people with] low income, or seniors who don't have a lot of income, this will be a relief for them," Hurteau said.

To ensure stability, the ministry has said its new policy won't be revised again for at least four years, Perez said.