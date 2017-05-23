Nearly a third of honey products sold in Quebec and tested by Protégez-Vous contain imperfections, the consumer protection group says in a study published Tuesday.

Protégez-Vous subjected 36 products to a series of tests, including nuclear magnetic resonance testing — the same tests that are conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the group said.

It found that some producers, including Trois Âcres and Lady Sarah, are cutting costs by adding sugar to their honey products.

"It's absurd to think we would do something like that," said Trois Âcres owner Liliane Morel. "We wouldn't even know how to do it."

"This could ruin 27 years worth of work."

Liliane Morel and Stephen Crawford are the owner of Trois Âcres. (Radio-Canada)

Morel told CBC's French-language service that she planned to send samples of each of the honey products to an independent lab for testing.

"We're purists. We love the most natural ingredients possible. Why would we add sugar or syrup to our products? I have no idea," said Morel's business partner, Stephen Crawford.

Another six of the products tested by Protégez-Vous showed signs of overheating, which alters taste but doesn't violate food safety standards.

The three worst offenders of these were Miel Labonté, based in Victoriaville, Pur & Naturel from Si-Bon and wildflower honey from Wild Country.